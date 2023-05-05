Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show, with Wendy Snyder filling in. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Waldo Cooney’s located at 6733 Cermak Rd. Berwyn, IL known for their pizza you can buy it sliced or full! Haynes also reviews Oak Park Bakery located at 904 S. Oak Park Av. Oak Park, IL known for their cookies, Eclairs, and coffee cake!

