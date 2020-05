Many schools across the country were closed for the rest of the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but what about summer camps? Tracey Gaslin, Executive Director at the Association of Camp Nursing, joins Rollye James to discuss what their future plans are and much more.

[audio https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3755666/3755666_2020-05-05-031606.64kmono.mp3]