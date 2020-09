Grammy Award winning musician and founder of both the Ides of March and Survivor, Jim Peterik joins Phil Manicki to talk about his song writing career. Listen in while the two Chicago legends take a trip down memory lane in the rock and roll industry and talk about all of Jim's collaborations. They also talk about Ides of March touring in the age of COVID.

To be up to date with all things Jim Peterik go to jimpeterik.com.