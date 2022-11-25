WGN Radio’s David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott, is joined with Author Susan Duke to chat about her latest book titled ‘Tackle Box Troubles: Fish Tale #1: Sammy Spinner.” Listen in while Susan shares a little bit about Sammy Spinner, an eager fishing bait, who gets plopped into a tackle box alongside Bucky Bucktail, Francis Frog, and Suki Suick with one goal, to catch big fish.

Susan will be selling some autographed copies of her book on Saturday, November 26th from 12:30-2:30pm over at Ambrosia Euro-American Patisseries in Barrington, IL.