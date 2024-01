Musician and one of the many talented performers in the hit show ‘STOMP’ Declan Hayden joins Paul Lisnek, in for Lisa Dent, to talk all things STOMP. Listen in while Hayden shares how they bring music to everyday objects and how STOMP bring dance, music and theatrical performance together in one electrifying rhythm.

To get tickets on for STOMP’s North American Tour go to stomponline.com.