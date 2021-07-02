Steve Dale Pet Expert | ‘DO NOT bring your dogs to fireworks!’



Lisa Dent in for Anna Davlantes is joined with Pet Expert and host of “Steve Dale’s Pet World” and ‘Steve Dale’s Other World” Steve Dale to talk all things pets! Listen in while Lisa and Steve talk about want to do about your pets during the fireworks this week. Also listen in while Lisa and Steve cover how Illinois closed a statewide ban on pet store sales of dogs and how one can tell whether or not your cat is dehydrated. Then, Steve shares a fun story about an African Grey Parrot.

