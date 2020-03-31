State Representative Chris Welch: “We’ve yet to peak in Illinois and when this thing peaks we have to be prepared”

Illinois State Representative Chris Welch (D-7) joins Mark to talk about his efforts to encourage Governor Pritzker to reopen Westlake Hospital and other previously closed hospital facilities across the state in order to increase the number of hospital beds and medical resources available across Illinois to address the COVID-19 crisis.
