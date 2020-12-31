Spice up 2021 with some great wine and your very own living room balloon drop!

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, confetti falls at midnight on the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration in New York. If ever a year’s end seemed like cause for celebration, 2020 might be it. Yet the coronavirus scourge that dominated the year is also looming over New Year’s festivities and forcing officials worldwide to tone them down. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP, File)

Paul Lisnek in for Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News is joined with owner Melissa Zeman of a boutique wine store called Bottles Up! Listen in as Melissa shares how they are surviving during this pandemic, what her business is all about and how it’s important to develop a personal relationship with each and every customer that walk through their door. Then, owner and chief artist of Luft Balloons Elaine Frei joins the conversation to tell us how we can always spice up the New Year’s by giving ourselves a balloon drop in our own living rooms!