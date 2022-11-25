David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott, is joined with three owners of some small local businesses in the area in honor of Small Business Saturday coming up on November 26th. Listen in to hear Gina Meier with Sustainable Grace, Nella Baba with Eternal Youth Spa and Steven Hochberg with Canine Connections share about their businesses.

Sustainable Grace: At Sustainable Grace they strive to provide people with a unique selection of thoughtful item, designed to warm your heart and your home.

Eternal Youth Spa: Your good looks are the best indication of their success. They make sure that that you walk out of their salon looking great and feeling terrific. They love making you feel beautiful. Located at 2949 W Peterson Ave, Chicago, IL, 60659.

Canine Connections: Canine Connections is a family owned and operated doggie daycare and pet boarding facility, offering a clean and safe environment for your pets. Located at 400 W. St. Charles Rd. Villa Park, Il. 60181.