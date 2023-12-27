U.S. Congressman Mike Quigley (D-IL 5) joins Paul Lisnek, in for Lisa Dent, to talk about the 118th United States Congress, their lack of action taken in this Congress with laws being passed and why Congressman Quigley thinks this was the case. Congressman Quigley and Paul also discuss our boarders and migrants coming to Chicago as well as the wars happening over seas.

