WGN Radio’s David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott, is joined by Realtor Sarah Leonard of the RE/MAX Suburban Sarah Leonard Team. Listen in while Sarah introduces herself and how her team combines knowledge of local communities with their equally impressive experience, having proudly grown each year to stay ahead of the rest. Listen in while Sarah also breaks down what we saw in 2022 with the housing markets and what we should prepare for in 2023.

