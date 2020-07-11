Chicago radio jock Phil Manicki fills in for Dave Plier and features a show for everyone. Conversations range from Disco Demolition, Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago White Sox, and more including a Howard Cosell story you have to hear!
Phil Manicki fills in for Dave Plier: Full Show 07/10/20
