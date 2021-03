In this Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, photo, Pastor Corey Brooks of the New Beginnings Church poses for a portrait on a under maintained security wall that hugs the sprawling Norfolk Southern train yard and his church on Chicago’s South Side. When street-gang thieves slipped into a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Chicago’s South Side and ripped locks off one train, they likely expected to see merchandise like toys or tennis shoes. What they beheld instead was a gangster’s jackpot: box after box of brand new guns. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)