Open House Chicago: Take a look inside some of the greatest buildings in Chicago

Pinch Hitters
Posted: / Updated:

Photo By Breandan Rook

Jon Hansen filling in for Dean Richards this Sunday morning is joined by Sinhue Mendoza the Director of Communications for the Chicago Architecture Center. Sinhue comes on to talk about the in-person site visits that are happening today until 5pm. Check out openhousechicago.org for more information about sites and tours. Find the OHC app on apple store and google play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dean Richards' Entertainment Report

More Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report
MORE DEAN RICHARDS

Dean’s Bio

Dean’s List

Dean’s Reviews

FoodTime

Popular