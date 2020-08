FILE – In this Wednesday, May 16, 2012 file photo, newly constructed roadways are being built in Fairfax County, Va. President Barack Obama’s budget will propose an ambitious six-year, $478 billion public works program of highway, bridge and transit upgrades, half of it financed with a one-time mandatory tax on profits that U.S. companies have amassed overseas, White House officials said. Obama will unveil a $4 trillion budget on Monday, Feb. 2, 2015.(AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)