Corinne Heggie, attorney at Wochner Law, joins Jon Hansen to discuss the importance of having tough conversations about estate planning, medical decisions, and creating a will or trust with loved ones, especially in the new year. Corinne answers common questions from listeners about estate planning.

To find more information about how Attorney Heggie can help you, visit https://www.wochnerlawfirm.com/ or call Wochner law at 847.272.7360