New White Sox radio voice Andy Masur: ‘I’m not replacing Ed Farmer, I’m just going to be sitting in that chair and hopefully being able to fill those very large shoes’

Andy Masur, WGN Sports reporter and the new radio voice for the Chicago White Sox, joins Mark Carman to talk about being officially named to replace the beloved Ed Farmer, who passed away earlier this year.

