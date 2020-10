The sign atop the historic Congress Plaza Hotel joins more modern architecture along Michigan Ave. Thursday, May 30, 2013, in Chicago. Striking workers at the downtown Chicago hotel are making an “unconditional” offer to return to work after spending nearly a decade walking a picket line. Hotel attorney Peter Andjelkovich says he didn’t know the offer was coming until union president Henry Tamarin gave him a letter Wednesday saying that the Congress Hotel’s striking workers had decided to abandon their walkout. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)