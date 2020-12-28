Mega Pros Monday Quiz: New Year’s Eve

Workers from Landmark Signs secure a panel of Waterford crystal triangles after installing it on the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in New York, in preparation for a pandemic-limited celebration. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s celebration will be closed to the public, but will be broadcast live and can be joined virtually. The ball is a geodesic sphere, 12-feet in diameter and weighing 11,875 pounds. It contains 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles that vary in size. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)