McHenry Outdoor Theater set to reopen this weekend

McHenry Outdoor Theater – Golden Age Cinemas.

WGN Radio’s Rollye James checks in with Scott Dehn, owner of McHenry Outdoor Drive-In Theater, to talk about the grand reopening of the theater this weekend. The drive-in will show “The Flintstones” and “Jurassic Park,” on Friday and Saturday night with a number of new health regulations in place to maintain social distancing. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and customers are advised not to arrive later than 7 p.m. The Golden Age Cinema facility is located at 1510 N. Chapel Hill Road in McHenry, IL. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

