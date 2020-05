Melanie Santostefano, Board Member for The Bridge Youth and Family Services, tells Rollye James how this amazing organization is helping youth in the northwest suburbs. Melanie fills us in on their upcoming gala "Virtual is the New Black Tie" on Saturday, May 30th and how you can take part. Visit bridgeyouth.org to RSVP to the gala, "Like" them on Facebook or make a donation by texting "bridgeyouth" to 76278!