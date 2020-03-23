Mark Carman in for Karen Conti 3/22/20

Mark Carman fills in for Karen Conti this week with an outstanding lineup of guests and much more! Gary Conkright, CEO of PhysIQ, tells us how his group is fighting the Coronavirus with the digital medicine trend. Then, Kelly Kitley of Serendipitous Psychotherapy shares her expertise, including anxiety and depression. Local business owner, Robby Baum shares how he has been on the cutting edge of hotels and the slowdown in the travel industry. Vaya Group CEO, President and co-founder Paul Eccher tells us the best ways to work from home. Molly Beran closes out the show with some awesome ways to hang out virtually with your friends!

