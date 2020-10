John Lennon 1980L The Last Days in the Life (Courtesy Nicole Michael)

40 years after his death, John Lennon remains a towering figure in music. From his legendary work as a Beatle to his solo efforts, Lennon touched the lives of millions.

Author Kenneth Womack joins Matt Bubala to look back on the life and legacy of the songwriter and focus on the final year of his life and his swan song, Double Fantasy.

John Lennon 1980: The Last Days in the Life is available now.