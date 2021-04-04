Lake County Sheriff’s car stolen by John Dillinger is returned to Crown Point 87 years later

Pinch Hitters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – John Dillinger, center, strikes a pose with Lake County prosecutor Robert Estill, left, in the jail at Crown Point, Ind., in 1934. Dillinger was awaiting trial for the murder of police officer Willliam Patrick O’Malley when Dillinger robbed the First National Bank of East Chicago on Jan. 15, 1934. Dillinger was among the gangsters mentioned as Congress debated the first significant federal gun-control law, the National Firearms Act of 1934. (AP Photo)

Reporter, editor and Post-Tribune contributor Michelle L. Quinn joins WGN Radio’s Jon Hansen, in for Rick Kogan, to talk about the incredible return of a very historic car! The Lake County Sheriff’s car that John Dillinger stole during his escape from Crown Point, IN has been returned after 87 years and Michelle fills us in on the historic moment. You can read Michelle’s full article here.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular