Reporter, editor and Post-Tribune contributor Michelle L. Quinn joins WGN Radio’s Jon Hansen, in for Rick Kogan, to talk about the incredible return of a very historic car! The Lake County Sheriff’s car that John Dillinger stole during his escape from Crown Point, IN has been returned after 87 years and Michelle fills us in on the historic moment. You can read Michelle’s full article here.
Lake County Sheriff’s car stolen by John Dillinger is returned to Crown Point 87 years later
by: benandersonwgnamPosted: / Updated: