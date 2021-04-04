Lake County Sheriff’s car stolen by John Dillinger is returned to Crown Point 87 years later

FILE – John Dillinger, center, strikes a pose with Lake County prosecutor Robert Estill, left, in the jail at Crown Point, Ind., in 1934. Dillinger was awaiting trial for the murder of police officer Willliam Patrick O’Malley when Dillinger robbed the First National Bank of East Chicago on Jan. 15, 1934. Dillinger was among the gangsters mentioned as Congress debated the first significant federal gun-control law, the National Firearms Act of 1934. (AP Photo)

Reporter, editor and Post-Tribune contributor Michelle L. Quinn joins WGN Radio’s Jon Hansen, in for Rick Kogan, to talk about the incredible return of a very historic car! The Lake County Sheriff’s car that John Dillinger stole during his escape from Crown Point, IN has been returned after 87 years and Michelle fills us in on the historic moment. You can read Michelle’s full article here.