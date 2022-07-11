Brooke and Matt Strauss, who were married Sunday, look toward the scene of the mass shooting in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, after leaving…
Brooke and Matt Strauss, who were married Sunday, look toward the scene of the mass shooting in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, after leaving their wedding bouquets near the scene of Monday’s mass shooting, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Brooke and Matt Strauss, who were married Sunday, look toward the scene of the mass shooting in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, after leaving their wedding bouquets near the scene of Monday’s mass shooting, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg joins Anna Davlantes in for John Williams to share his experience at the Highland Park 4th of July parade and Sheriff Idleburg also shares his thoughts on banning assault weapons.
