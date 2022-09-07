In hour two of this Labor Day broadcasting, Dane Neal, filling for John Williams, was joined by PR person of the Harley-Davidson Museum, Tim McCormick, to talk about the museum and the impact of Harley-Davidson as a whole. After, Dane spoke with Jeri Bingham, founder and host of HushLoudly and Executive Director of Marketing and Communications at Prairie State College, about the college’s homecoming week in which they will be honoring the school and its president among other things. Later, Dane asked listeners to share their first, worst, or best jobs they’ve had over the years.

