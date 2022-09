In the first hour of this Labor Day broadcasting, Dane Neal, filling for John Williams, was joined by NHRA funny car racer, Ron Capps, to discuss the Big Go drag racing event. After, former NFL player and founder of El Bandido Yankee Tequila, Jim Bob Morris, spoke with Dane about his liquor brand. Later, Dane asked listeners to share their first, worst, or best jobs they’ve had over the years.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction