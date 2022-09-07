In hour four of this Labor Day broadcasting, Dane Neal, filling for John Williams, was joined by Personal Technology Columnist and Creator and Host of Tech NOW for USA Today, Jenn Jolly to discuss new school ways for kids to learn reading and language at an early age. After, Claire Koenig, Director of Communications at VISIT Milwaukee, joined Dane to speak about the different events and things to do while visiting the Wisconsin city. Later, Dane asked listeners to share their first, worst, or best jobs they’ve had over the years.

