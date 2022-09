In the third hour of this Labor Day broadcasting, Dane Neal, filling for John Williams, was joined by “Dr. BBQ,” Ray Lampe, to talk about barbecuing on Labor Day and how to spice up old favorites for the holiday. Later, Iron Chefs, Alex Guarnaschelli and Stephanie Izard, joined Dane to discuss season two of “Alex Versus America” and the big return to restaurants, festivals, and food demos in Chicago.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction