Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Kaiser Health News on a Chicago COVID patient’s bill of $400,000

Pinch Hitters
Posted: / Updated:

Medical personnel talk outside the emergency room at NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. “Do not go to the emergency room unless it is a true, immediate and urgent emergency,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, who pleaded Tuesday with people who suspect they have coronavirus symptoms to stay home and see if they improve in a few days before even calling a doctor. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Kaiser Health News Editor in Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal joins Ilyce Glink to explain why one Chicago patient of COVID-19 was billed for $400,000 after being discharged. There’s a promise for uninsured people not to be billed for COVID care and Elisabeth explains how that promise was not honored here.

Share this story

Follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Popular