Kaiser Health News Editor in Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal joins Ilyce Glink to explain why one Chicago patient of COVID-19 was billed for $400,000 after being discharged. There’s a promise for uninsured people not to be billed for COVID care and Elisabeth explains how that promise was not honored here.
Kaiser Health News on a Chicago COVID patient’s bill of $400,000
