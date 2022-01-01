Jon Hansen Show 1.01.2022

Pinch Hitters
Jon Hansen

Today on the show, Jon Hansen was joined by Professor of Aviation Meteorology at Lewis University and Instructor of Climate Change at Loyola University Rick DiMiao to talk about the winter storm coming to Chicago and provide an update to the situation in Colorado. Later on, “Blockbuster” Blake Stubbs calls in to celebrate the tremendous life of Betty White and to provide his top 5 favorite movies of 2021 and ones to look forward to in 2022!

