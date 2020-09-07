Jon Hansen Labor Day Special

Jon Hansen in for John Williams on this Labor Day

To celebrate labor day, we discuss your first ever job. The good and the bad that came with it. Author Matt Bocchi joins Jon to discuss is newly novel “Sway.” Matt’s father passed on 9/11 in the World Trade Center, nine-year-old Matthew John Bocchi began an obsessive quest to find out exactly how he died.

Up next, Barbara Majeski’s survival story of stage III colon cancer. She breaks down the courageous battle she had to fight during her diagnosis. We then dive into the year 2020. What have you done this year that has been exciting? What did you have to put off? We take callers and talk about the year of 2020.