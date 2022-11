David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott, puts on a special show with a very special voice. John Vincent is a singer known for covering many songs from legendary voices such as Ray Charles, Johnny Cash and Frank Sinatra. You can listen to his interview below and you can hear him perform live at Rizzo’s Bar and Inn at 3658 N. Clark St. on December 4th, 11th and 18th. Get your tickets here.

