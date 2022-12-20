Dr. Bal Nandra joins Jon Hansen, to talk about how Ketamine Centers of Chicago can help you. Then Jon and Dr. Nandra talk about the event he is having tomorrow night, Wednesday, December 21, at Rizzo’s Bar & Inn (3658 N. Clark, Chicago) benefiting The Serenity Foundation. It will be a night of entertainment with Chicago Cubs National Anthem powerhouse John Vincent singing your favorites and holiday classics along with TV and radio personality Pat Tomasulo, bringing more joy with his comedic laughs! For tickets visit serenityfortheholidays.com.

