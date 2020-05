It’s a COVID-19 world…if you got nowhere to go, take a listen to this full show podcast, broken up into two parts. Jim talks about how he’s taking 2020 off and why he regrets buying a daily planner. He chats with listeners about his first Zoom call and some of his favorite entertainers that have passed. In addition, Mick Kayler joins the conversation to talk other pop culture news.

