Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Is social distancing working in Chicago?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 20: A sign on Michigan Avenue, along the Magnificent Mile shopping district, encourages people to practice social distancing on March 20, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Magnificent Mile is normally a vibrant area with many luxury stores, shoppers and tourists. It is now nearly deserted as people practice social distancing in an attempt to contain the spread of Covid-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Tomas Hoyos, Co-Founder & CEO at www.voro.com, joins Jon Hansen to talk about how closely Chicago residents are following social distancing policies. You can check out the latest data here.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

