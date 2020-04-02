Listen Now
Is Illinois getting enough help from the federal government to fight COVID-19?

Heather CheroneChicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, joins Jon Hansen to talk about Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s criticism of Paul Vallas, Governor Pritzker’s daily response to the coronavirus, unemployment benefits for gig workers and if Illinois is getting enough help from the federal government to fight coronavirus.

