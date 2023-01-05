IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joins David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott. Listen in while Leahy breaks down what Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy is and how to avoid these scenarios. To learn more about Steven A. Leahy go to chicagotaxteam.com or call 1-312-664-6649.
IRS Tax Attorney | Chapter 7 vs Chapter 13 Bankruptcy
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)