Ilyce Glink Full Show 12/23/20

Ilyce Glink in for John Williams this week
Today on the show, YWCA Chief Executive Dorri McWhorter discusses the recent donation from Jeff Bezo’s former spouse Mackenzie Scott on her gracious $9 Million dollar gift to the YWCA. Next, Elizabeth McCostlin from UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) discusses the recent distribution of the new Covid-19 vaccine. Continuing on, Illinois 8th district Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi discusses his thoughts on the latest $900 billion stimulus package. Lastly, with Christmas just a few days away, we dive into everyone’s favorite Christmas movie.