Ilyce Glink in for John Williams this week

Today on the show, we begin with the new stimulus relief package which was just passed by congress to issue $600 in relief money for Americans. Also, PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans are going out- who gets them?

Next, it’s been an awfully strange year so we then engage with the most bizarre stories from the year 2020. David Hochberg our mortgage expert then joins the program to talk about renters relief and 15-year mortgage rates.