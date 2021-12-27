Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs: Over $3 billion is waiting to be claimed by you

In this Feb. 4, 2015 photo, Illinois state Treasurer Mike Frerichs waves to lawmakers before Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers his State of the State address at state Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Frerichs took office last month and asked Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s advice on releasing an investigation about sexual harassment allegations against his predecessor, ex-Treasurer Dan Rutherford. Madigans ruling to keep the treasurer report secret has raised impartiality questions. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs joins Jon Hansen to discuss how his office found millions of dollars a WWII vet donated to several charities. One of those is Shriners Hospital, which has benefited greatly from the $90,000 portion he allotted there. Plus, you can claim your own cash from Treasurer Frerich’s vault today!

