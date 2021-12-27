Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs: Over $3 billion is waiting to be claimed by you

Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs joins Jon Hansen to discuss how his office found millions of dollars a WWII vet donated to several charities. One of those is Shriners Hospital, which has benefited greatly from the $90,000 portion he allotted there. Plus, you can claim your own cash from Treasurer Frerich’s vault today!
