Rollye James chats with Dr. Richard Sullivan, a professor of sociology at Illinois State University, blogger at the Main Drift, and host of the After Class Podcast. Dr. Sullivan and Rollye have an in-depth discussion about navigating new social norms in the age of COVID-19. They also discuss how these norms affect our decisions, how social media is influencing our social norms, the interconnections between social norms and social roles, and much more.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction