Illinois Policy Institute vs. Vote Yes For Fairness debate on the Graduated Income Tax

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 17: People participate in a “March on Billionaires” event on July 17, 2020 in New York City. The march, which included a diverse group of activists, politicians and citizens, called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to pass a tax on billionaires and to fund workers excluded from unemployment and federal aid programs. Joining the marchers were dozens of taxis whose drivers have been especially impacted by the drop ridership due to Covid-19. According to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, income inequality in the United States is the highest of all G7 nations. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)