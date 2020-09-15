Illinois Policy Institute vs. Vote Yes For Fairness debate on the Graduated Income Tax

Vote Yes For Fairness Chairman Quentin Fulks joins Steve Bertrand to make the case for the Fair Tax Amendment that Illinois voters will vote on in the November election. Then, Illinois Policy Institute Marketing Vice President Austin Berg explains why he thinks, instead of fairness, the amendment is about power for the state. After hearing both arguments, be sure to click and vote on whether you want a fair tax.
