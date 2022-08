Former WGN Radio reporter and current writer Doug Cummings joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss way you can keep yourself safe as more outdoor events are happening in and around the city. Doug Cummings is also the author of Escaping the O Zone: Intuition, Situational Awareness and Staying Safe.

