How to improve your customer service experience and get the results you want

Business & Workplace Consultant, Louie Gravance, author of Service is a Superpower: Lessons Learned in a Magic Kingdom, spent 25 years working at The Walt Disney Company. Louie has won both the Disney Partners in Excellence Award and the Spirit of Disney Award. He has also designed service programs for major companies including Ban of America, BMW of Canada, ING Financial and more. He joins the Rollye James show to explain what is customer experience, why its so important, the power of good customer service, tips for calling customer service and getting what you want and how to use technology to improve your service. To connect with Louie and learn more about his book Service is a Superpower at Gravance.com.

