How COVID-19 will impact the future of nurses

A register nurse holds a sign during a protest demanding to reopen the Illinois economy, hit hard by coronavirus-related closures, in front of a James R. Thompson Center on May 1, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois . (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Therese Scanlan, President of Resurrection University, joins Jon Hansen to discuss how the nursing profession has been impacted by COVID-19. Dr. Scanlan talks about how Resurrection University alumni, students, and faculty are working through the pandemic, what they are doing in our communities, how it’s affecting them and why nurses and healthcare workers are needed more than ever! And of course, today is National Nurses Day so be sure to thank a nurse or healthcare worker today!