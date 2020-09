Mally Rutkoff is the daughter of Holocaust survivors, and she will speak tomorrow in the U.S. Holocaust Museum’s annual virtual fundraiser, What You Do Matters. She will share the virtual stage with Derek Black, a former white supremacist and subject of Eli Saslow’s Rising Out of Hatred. She shares her parents’ story with Steve and what drove her to participate on that shared stage.

