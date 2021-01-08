Highland Park Players are finding new ways to bring entertainment to your homes in 2021!

WGN TV’s Paul Lisnek, in for Steve Bertrand, is joined with the president of the Highland Park Players, Brad Rose. Listen in as Paul and Brad talk about the rich history of the Highland Park Players and how their 35th anniversary is coming up in 2021. Brad also talks about how they are rolling with the punches and went virtual during this pandemic and how they are constantly finding new ways to bring entertainment to your homes during these unprecedented times. Brad also tells us how they are targeting Summer/Fall 2021 for a return to the stage. To learn more go to highlandparkplayers.com.

