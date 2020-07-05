Here is how the Art Institute in Chicago is planning to re-open

WGN Radio’s Jim Turano talks to Kati Murphy, Executive Director of Public Affairs for the Art Institute, about how the museum is re-opening, what exhibits you can visit, and what precautions they are taking when guests are welcomed in.
