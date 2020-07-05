Listen Now
Here is how the Art Institute in Chicago is planning to re-open

PHOTO: In this Oct. 24, 2016 photo, a bronze lion sculpture in front of the Michigan Avenue entrance to the Art Institute of Chicago is seen wearing a Chicago Cubs batting helmet. Both lions at the museum entrance have been dressed in team helmets to honor other Chicago sports teams who’ve made it to their league championship, but this is the first time they’ve worn Cubs gear. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

WGN Radio’s Jim Turano talks to Kati Murphy, Executive Director of Public Affairs for the Art Institute, about how the museum is re-opening, what exhibits you can visit, and what precautions they are taking when guests are welcomed in.

