PHOTO: Howard Cosell at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York April 20, 1985, where the New York Friars Club honored Milton Berle as their “Man of the Year”. (AP Photo/NK)

Phil Manicki talks to former broadcaster Liam Nolan who spent a lot of time covering sports events such as the Olympics. Included in the interview is Liam’s story about his encounter with former sportscaster Howard Cosell.